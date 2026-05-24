Court remands labourer over alleged robbery of financial consultant

Judge's wooden gavel with a gold band resting on a round sound block.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 24, 2026

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 24-year-old labourer into police custody for alleged robbery of a financial consultant at Cantonments in Accra.

The accused, Kwaku Asamoah, is said to have attacked the complainant and made away with her handbag containing an iPhone 7 valued at GH¢1,800 and cash of GH¢27.

He is reported to have admitted in his caution statement to police on May 13, 2026, that he snatched the handbag, but denied that the act amounted to robbery.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before the court.

The court subsequently remanded him into lawful custody to reappear on June 10, 2026.

According to the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, the complainant, Benedicta Okaikor Addy, resides at La Apapa in Accra, while the accused lives at Kasoa.

The court heard that on May 13, 2026, at about 4:00 p.m., the complainant was walking along the Soul Clinic stretch at Cantonments when the accused allegedly emerged from a nearby bush and ordered her to surrender her handbag.

Prosecution told the court that when the complainant resisted, the accused allegedly struck her before forcibly taking the handbag and fleeing the scene.

A passerby who reportedly witnessed the incident pursued and helped apprehend the suspect, after which he and the stolen items were handed over to the police.

Source: GNA

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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