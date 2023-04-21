1 hour ago

The Accra Circuit Court 9 has remanded the family head of Osu Teinor We, Akwei Oklemekuku, for meddling in Teshie Gbugblah Chieftaincy affairs.

The Accra Circuit Court remanded three persons for illegally installing a new Atofotse within the Teshie Gbugblah Quarter whilst there is an existing one by the name NII MARTEY ODONKOR III was installed in 1997 and gazetted in 2007.

Akwei Oklemekuku together with his accomplices, was remanded on Friday 21st April,2023.

According to one of the Elders from the Teshie Gbugblah Family, the said Oklemekuku is not a family member but has been interfering in the affairs of the Gbugblah Quarter, disturbing the public peace and order.

"He was moving around claiming to be a family member of Teshie Gbugblah and went ahead to install a new Atofotse illegally while there was one already by the name Nii Martey Odonkor III.

He noted that Nii Martey Odonkor III was installed in 1997 and gazetted in 2007.

They will reappear at the Accra Circuit Court 9 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.