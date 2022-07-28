2 hours ago

The Asokore Mampong District court has remanded a police officer, Lance Corporal Frank Adu Poku and a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Joel Osei Owusu for allegedly raping a first-year student of the university.

The head of the Ashanti Regional legal and prosecutions, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, disclosed to Citi News that the police officer involved has been interdicted by the police administration.

The two persons-the police officer and the KNUST final year student, have been charged on two counts; conspiracy to commit rape and rape.

According to the police’s charge sheet, the two persons last week Tuesday, 19th July 2022 took turns and forcibly raped the first-year student at a hostel at Bomso.

Appearing before the Asokore Mampong District court, the prosecutor, ACP Kofi Blagodzi said the alleged victim, who deals in ladies’ clothing displayed some of the items on the internet for sale.

He said the final year student upon seeing the advert contacted her and assured her of having similar ones which he wants to supply to her for which she could make more profit.

The complainant then agreed to meet him, and he led her to his room under the pretext of showing her the clothes, but suddenly locked the door and put the key into his pocket.

According to the prosecutor, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, the final year student then told the “victim” that he is a scammer and that he will only let her leave the room after she undresses for him to take pictures and a video of her nakedness to be sent to his business partner abroad for money out of which the complainant will have 30% share.

Out of fear, the complainant told the police that she reluctantly obliged and removed her clothes where the final year student took pictures and videos of her nudity and she was further compelled to recite some words which the first accused person sent to his partner for the payment of the money.

The complainant further told the police that the final year student who is the first accused person ordered her to perform oral sex on him which was videoed and then went ahead to have unprotected sex with her.

After satisfying himself, he then went out of the room, locked the door but returned with the second accused person, the police officer who was armed with a pistol whom he introduced as his friend and business partner.

The final year student left the room locked, as it was left with the complainant and the police officer, who also took his turn in having sexual intercourse with her.

After the police officer had also forcibly had sex with the complainant, the first accused person then returned to the room and forcefully administered LYDIA contraceptive pills to the complainant in order to prevent any unwanted pregnancy, after which the complainant was sent out of the room, traumatized.

The “victim” went home and later confided in the University authorities (at KNUST) who decided to report to the police on 21st July 2022.

On 22nd July 2022, KNUST authorities arrested the final year student and handed him over to the police.

The police say in his investigations caution statement, the final year student admitted the offence and mentioned the police officer as his accomplice who was arrested the same day.

Appearing before the Asokore Mampong District court, the court remanded the two persons, as they are supposed to reappear before it on 9th August 2022.

ACP Kofi Blagodzi said the police are liaising with the authorities of KNUST to offer psychological support to the victim.

He also noted that the police administration will not shield any officer who “commits such an act”.

Source: citifmonline