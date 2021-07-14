1 hour ago

The Agogo District Court, presided over by Mr George Kwasi Ofori, has remanded six suspects into police custody for causing harm to a juvenile.

The suspects, who were charged for causing harm and abetment of crime, were alleged to have inserted a stick into the anus of the victim for allegedly stealing money from the store of one of the suspects at Agogo.

Their pleas were not taken and they were remanded in police custody to reappear on July 27, 2021.

Suspects

The suspects are Kofi Asadu, 29, Francis Obeng Amoako,79, Obeng Mensah,30, Boakye Danquah, 65, Osei Bonsu,53, and Kwasi Marfo,24.

Facts

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Godwin Ahianyo, told the Daily Graphic that on July 9, 2021, the police at Agogo chanced upon a viral video where the suspects were seen inserting the stick into the anus of the victim with his hands and legs tied at the back.

According to him, the police identified the suspects to be residents of Agogo and the night patrol team picked them up.

The following day, July 10, 2021, the mother of the victim, Ms Adwoa Oparebea, lodged a complaint about her missing son who happened to be the victim, aged 16, who she learned had been harmed by a group of people but could not find him to enable her to take him to the hospital.

He said Mr Amoako, who had confessed his involvement in the case, told the police that after inserting the stick into the victim’s anus, they untied him and removed the stick and allowed him to go.

On July 11, 2021, Mr Ahanyo said the mother of the victim informed the police that she had located the son and he was alive so she was issued with a police medical form to take the victim to the hospital for treatment.

He said the police later visited the victim at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital where he was on admission and responding to treatment.

Source: graphic.com.gh