3 hours ago

The Accra High Court, Criminal Division, has ordered an immediate suspension of all outdoor and public events connected to this year’s Teshie Homowo Festival, with the exception of traditional rites.

The injunction, issued on Friday, August 29, 2025, followed an ex parte application supported by an affidavit from PW L/Cpl. Sandra Mintah of the Ghana Police Service.

According to ASP Benjamin Baafi, who represented the police in court, violent clashes broke out on Tuesday, August 26, during the sprinkling of Kpokpoi, when rival youth groups from the Lenshie and Gbugblah clans engaged in confrontations.

The disturbances left two people dead and several others injured, heightening concerns of further escalation.

To safeguard lives and maintain order, the court directed that all non-traditional activities planned for Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31 be halted, stressing the need to prioritize public peace, security, and safety.