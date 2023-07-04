4 hours ago

An Accra Circuit Court has charged a former banker to the tune of GH¢72,750 for defrauding.

This report was sighted in the Chronicles Newspaper dated July 4, 2023.

According to the report, the accused, Victoria Odamea Agbemavah, aged 37, defrauded Seabeinge Ghana Limited, a tissue producing company and issued a false cheque as payment for products she bought from them.

In a court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 50, 000.00 with one surety.

Vitoria is facing one count of defrauding by false pretences, and two courts on issues of false cheques.

The prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah, in presenting the fact brief to the court, named Goerge Baadu Adams and Sales Manager for Seabeige Ghana Limited as the complainant.

The company is the producer of Safare Tissue products, while the accused is a former banker.

On January 31, 2023, the complainant was introduced to the accused as a businesswoman who required some of the tissue products.

After discussion, the complainant agreed to supply the accused with 100 pieces of Ahomka tissue worth GH20,000, 200 pieces of Jumbo wrapped tissue worth GH22,000, and 50 pieces of mini kitchen tissue worth GH4,500.

The complainant was also supplied with 200 pieces of Gye Nyame lite tissue valued at GH¢ 14,100, 50 packs of Gye Nyame 2-ply tissue valued at GH¢5250.00, and 50 quantities of Skuul pack tissue valued at GH¢6,900.00 to the accused.

The total value of the goods supplied to the accused is GH72,750.00.

The accused, Victoria, after obtaining the said products, issued two Consolidated Bank Ghana (GBG) cheques, with a face value of GH¢36,375.00 each, to be drawn on February 15 and March 1, 2023, respectively.

Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah added that the complainant was about to cash out the cheques on the scheduled dates, but Victoria called him not to do so, promising to she would pay the amount in cash but failed to do so.

On April 12,2023, the issue was reported to the police and the accused was arrested.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused sold some of the products worth GH¢49,491.00 but could not account for them.

In her cautioned statement, she admitted to the offenses and refunded GH¢10,000 as part of the proceeds.

The court was also told that the accused had later paid GH¢3,000 and pleaded for more time to pay the complainant.

Following the investigation, Victoria Odamea Agbemavah was charged with the offenses and brought before the court.

Source: Ghanaweb