1 hour ago

Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has floored Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong in court.

The Accra High Court Friday, June 26, 2020, ruled that Mr. Agyapong should pay GHS100,000.00 in damages to the veteran journalist for using disparaging words against him.

Per the ruling, the MP will also pay a cost of GHS30,000.00 in favour of Kweku Baako.

The court also directed Mr Agyapong to publish on three consecutive occasions on the same platform that he published the defamatory words, an unqualified retraction and an apology, with the same prominence as given to the issuance of the defamatory words.

Background

Hon Kennedy was dragged to the Accra High Court in 2018 by Kweku Baako following some strong words he used against him on different platforms after Anas Aremeyaw Anas' #Number12 documentary which uncovered rot in Ghana football.

While Mr Agyapong was against the modus operandi of Anas’ work, Mr Baako was defending Anas which infuriated the lawmaker to make disparaging comments about him [Baako].

Mr. Agyapong was on record to have said on Oman FM that: "You [referring to Kweku Baako], Anas and your lawyer, yeah, they are real evil guys. Kweku Baako will collapse NPP’s government should he allow it".

He was also on record to have described: Kweku Baako as "hypocrite" and "dishonest man", when he appeared on Adom FM's Badwam show.

"I said he is not a saint. Kweku Baako is not a saint. He is evil … very evil man … he’s a very evil man", he said on the same show.