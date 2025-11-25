1 hour ago

The Human Rights Court (2) has cut in half the bail imposed on former Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Managing Director Dr. Edwin Provencal, reducing it from GH¢60 million to GH¢30 million.

Dr. Provencal was initially granted the GH¢60 million bail by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after his arrest at Kotoka International Airport, where he was intercepted while preparing to travel outside the country. EOCO is prosecuting him for alleged offences including causing financial loss to the state and money laundering—claims he strongly denies.

Following eight days in EOCO custody, his legal team, led by Charles Okyere, applied for a review of the bail amount.

On Tuesday, the court granted the request, lowering the figure to GH¢30 million with two sureties, and directing Dr. Provencal to surrender his passport to the court registry.

The former BOST boss was arrested on November 10, 2025, as he attempted to board a flight to Maputo, Mozambique, reportedly without the necessary clearance.

News of the revised bail triggered excitement among supporters gathered at the court. Many broke into cheers, proclaiming, “God is on your side… We are with you!”