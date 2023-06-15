1 hour ago

An Accra Human Rights Court presided by Justice Nicholas Abodakpi, has following an application by the lawyers of Charles Bissue made an order for Interim Injunction restraining the Office of the Special Prosecutor or its agents from executing the arrest warrant it purports to have procured.

The Court has also stopped the Special Prosecutor from applying for further arrest warrant pending the determination of the substantive matter and also publishing notices purporting the applicant to be wanted pending the determination of the substantive matter.

The order lasts for 10 days while the case has been adjourned to 22nd June 2023.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor on Tuesday, June 13, declared Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), wanted.

This declaration follows Mr. Bissue’s failure to respond to an invitation from the Special Prosecutor to appear and answer questions regarding the ongoing investigation into suspected corruption within the dissolved IMCIM.

Mr. Bissue recently filed a writ at the High Court in Accra in an attempt to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from prosecuting him. This legal action was in response to the ongoing investigation led by the Special Prosecutor into alleged corruption involving Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, the Chairman of the IMCIM.

Source: citifmonline