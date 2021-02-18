2 hours ago

A Kaneshie District Court in Accra has threatened to discharge the founder of the International God’s Way Church (IGWC) Daniel Obinim and one other person if the police fail to commence the prosecution of the two at the next court hearing.

This comes after the prosecution led by detective Sergent Richard Amoah had told the court presided over by Rosemond Agyiri that they were unable to proceed due to some challenges they encountered during investigations into the matter.

Daniel Obinim is before the court with others over allegations of forgery of police documents and publication of false news.

Appearing before court yesterday, the prosecutor stated that they were having challenges with the investigations which was causing some delay in the prosecution.

This update did not augur well with the presiding magistrate of the court and inquired from the investigator whether it was prudent to put the accused persons before the court when they had not completed investigations.

Counsel for the accused persons, Dela Blagogee Esq. of Blacksword and Co. who was with Akua Boadiwaa Boateng and Kwabena Sarfo Adjei appeared enthused by the decision and indicated that the court had “lifted the spirits of counsel and accused persons.”

The case has however been adjourned to April 4, 2021, for the prosecution to get all documents and evidence to continue the case.

Source: Ghanaweb