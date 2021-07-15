44 minutes ago

An Appeal Court has thrown out the case of the ex-wife of football legend Nii Odartey Lamptey to own his seven-bedroom East Legon mansion.

Ghanaguardian.com understands that the dream of the former Black Stars player's ex-wife, Gloria Appiah to own his plush building as part of her alimony was today shuttered by the Court.

The Football legend reacting to the Court's ruling, said "it's been 8 years of litigation but I'm grateful to God for always being there for me. Few people survive in this kind of situation, but thank Him, I am alive and kicking."

"I will also want to use this opportunity to thank each and everyone who supported me throughout this battle", the former Aston Villa player added, in an interview with Accra-based Kasapa Fm.