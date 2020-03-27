1 hour ago

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Despite Group of Companies and Special Group of Companies respectively, are two indigenous businessmen of our land very well known for their kindness, benevolence and philanthropic works and gestures.

Dr Osei Kwame and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong have once again demonstrated their kind-heartedness in these challenging times in the wake of the Corona Virus 2019 ( CoVid-19) pandemic.

They have presented a cash sum of US$100,000 to enable the administrators at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital quickly acquire all the necessary tools and medications needed to combat the deadly Coronavirus scourge.

They hope and trust that this amount will be put into judicious use for the benefit of the vulnerable and the sick in our society. They are therefore entreating the CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso and the entire management team to see to the proper spending of the money to help fight the virus.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong acknowledge the support of the Government, to all the Regional Hospitals across the country.

However, the selection of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital comes as a result of the Hospital's support for not only the Ashanti Region but all neighboring regions within the middle belt and Northern part of Ghana.

132 Confirmed Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed that Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have passed 100; with the current tally now pegged at 132.

Statistics put out shows that "the great majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom (UK).

The number of confirmed cases among travelers under mandatory quarantine who have been tested is seventy-eight (78)."

Meanwhile, in respect of contact tracing, "a total of 970 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.