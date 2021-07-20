3 hours ago

Ten COVID-19 death cases were recorded in Kumasi between July 1 and 13, this year, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has disclosed.

The authorities said the period under review also saw 200 new positive cases being recorded in Ghana’s second-largest city.

A statement issued by the KMA and signed by Ms Henrietta A. K. Aboagye, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the cases were recorded at different health treatment centres in the metropolis.

It observed that the sudden rise in the death rate and infections was the result of the emergence of the new Delta variant, which was detected in the metropolis.

According to the authorities, the upsurge in the recorded positive cases was also attributable to the general disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially at funerals, parties and other social gatherings.

The statement warned the public to adhere strictly to safety protocols at all times.

“Operators of lorry stations, transport, markets and other public and private entities are to ensure that these protocols are enforced within their jurisdictions,” it added.

The statement appealed to the mass media to be supportive of the campaign to mitigate the spread of the pandemic, especially in the wake of the detection of the new Delta variant.

Source: peacefmonline.com