Eleven more persons have succumbed to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increasing the death toll to 874 as of Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The death toll as of Tuesday, August 3, 2021 was 863.

An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated that the country has recorded 409 new cases, while the cumulative number of active cases was 6,969.

According to the GHS, the country has recorded a total of 99,160 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March last year. The test positivity rate is now 7.3 per cent

The number of persons who have recovered/discharged is 100,383 with 87 persons in severe condition and 26 others in critical condition.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 3,286 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region with 1,468 infections, then the Volta Region with 476, and the international travellers (KIA) with 280 infections.

The Upper East and North East Regions have recorded the lowest with four active cases.

Source: graphic.com.gh