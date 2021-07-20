3 hours ago

Three more persons have succumbed to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increasing the death toll to 815, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed.

The death toll as of Wednesday, July 14, 2021 was 812.

An update from GHS said, Ghana as at Thursday, July 15, 2021, had recorded 343 new cases, while the cumulative number of active cases was 3,124.

According to the GHS, the country has recorded a total of 99,160 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March last year.

The number of persons who have recovered/discharged is 95, 221 with 26 persons in severe condition and 15 others in critical condition.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 1,703 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region 974 infections, then the international travellers (KIA) with 124 infections, and Bono Region with 68 infections.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Region has recorded zero active cases.

Source: graphic.com.gh