2 hours ago

10 more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Ghana

Ghana has within 24 hours recorded nine more deaths increasing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 542 as of February 11, 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed in an update.

The death toll from the illness was 533 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

However, the country has seen a decline in its active cases which has reduced to 7,850 from 8,216.

Out of 837,925 tests conducted in the country, 76,496 persons turned out to be positive representing a test-positivity rate of 9.1 percent.

The number of clinical recoveries/discharges which stood at 67,087 has also increased by 1,013 making the total number 68,100.

The update also indicated that 87 persons who have tested positive for the disease are in severe condition with 32 in a critical condition.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 44,580

Ashanti Region - 13,641

Western Region- 4,442

Eastern Region - 3,299

Central Region - 2,664

Volta Region - 1,323

Bono East Region - 951

Northern Region - 827

Bono Region - 767

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 747

Ahafo Region - 624

Oti Region - 258

Upper West Region - 257

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region- 42

Source: graphic.com.gh