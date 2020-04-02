2 hours ago

The plague protection kits'consisting of oil and red yarn goes for £90

A Church in London has grabbed the headlines after it was found selling £91 coronavirus protection kits made of oil and red string, urging members to "get Divine Plague Protection Kit today!”.

The "anointed kits are said to stop people from getting infected with the dreaded coronavirus.

The Bishop Climate Ministries, which is part of the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, London is frequent by Black people of Ghanaian and Nigerian descents.

It is not known how many people have purchased the plague protection oil, but Apostle Irungu Wiseman has insisted he is not making money of them.

This goes against advice from medical and scientific experts who have said members of the public should wash their hands regularly and avoid social contact with people outside of their home to slow the spread of the virus.

The British government has introduced series of strict measures to fight the outbreak, in a move aimed at stopping the spread of infection by making people stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

Expert say the most effective way to prevent the virus remains strict social distancing and washing your hands.

Bishop Climate Ministries, part of the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, London, has claimed followers can protect themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic by purchasing the £91 kit and covering themselves in the oil.

But a post published on a ministry's website on 21 March claims: “It is by faith that you can be saved from the Coronavirus pandemic by covering yourself with the Divine Plague Protection Oil and wearing the Scarlet Yarn on your body.

“That is why I want to encourage you, if you haven’t done so already, to get your Divine Plague Protection Kit today!”

The post goes on to allege that the Lord has instructed the self-declared prophet of the ministry, Climate Irungu Wiseman, to make the “special oil.”

The Ministry had claimed that those wearing the oil and red string would be “saved from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Camberwell, a district of South London, within the London Borough of Southwark has a large number of blacks of Ghanain, Nigerian and Jamaican descent.

The bishop also said the products had “worked before” and would work again, despite providing no scientific or medical evidence for the claim.

But Southwark Council has confirmed it is investigating the church over the products.

“There are many scams relating to Covid-19 and the council will be working hard to support consumers to be on guard for bogus test kits, cures and treatments and other financial scams, ” the it says.

According a report by The Independent the church also has a number of other “anointed oils” on sale which claim to be able to help followers with legal problems, marital issues, and other general health issues.