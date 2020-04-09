50 minutes ago

Adepa Fun Club has presented relieve items to the Ministry Of Gender and to the Security Personnels in Accra, amid the lockdown to contain the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

The club, made up of makola women, embarked on the donation experience on Saturday 4th of April,2020, by first visiting the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social protection, by presented the items worth thousands of cedis as part of their support for women and children, who are regarded as the most vulnerable in the lockdown period.

The group also recognized the efforts made by the security agencies and also donated food, water, washing soap and hand sanitizers to all security personnel dispatched to the various vintage points in the nation's capital Accra.

The donated items, worth seventy thousand cedis G(70,000) included tubers of yam, water and other items to support the needy during the lockdown.

The President of the association Madam Dora Boama affectionately Nana Pele in her remarks said the association recognizes the efforts and the various roles played by the Ministry Of Gender, children and social protection, the Ministry of Sanitation, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ministry Of Special Initiatives and the security personnels towards the fight against COVID-19.

According to her government alone can not fight against it unless we all come on board.

The Minister of Gender, Children and social Protection, Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison expressed her profound gratitude to the association and advised them to take the directives from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo president very serious to prevent any future accurancies after she received the items.