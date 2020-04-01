2 hours ago

His Lordship Justice Anim Yeboah, the Chief Justice, has directed all Court Registrars to adjourn all cases in the areas affected by the lockdown to dates in May and June, 2020.

A statement he signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the new measure were to help in implementing the directives of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced on March 27 during an address to the nation.

In the address, the statement said the President exempted members of the Judiciary from the restriction of movement of persons resident in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi, but added that the restrictions affected all Lawyers and Litigants and or/ Court Users since these category were not exempted.

It said these were part of measures of the Judiciary to ensure that critical services rendered by the arm of government was made available during the period, as the exigencies of the situation demanded.

The statement subsequently listed some Courts designated with critical cases which may arise especially in cases such as breaches arising from the restriction orders and other criminal matters.

The statement said the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal were available to handle urgent cases as may be determined by the Chief Justice during the lockdown period, adding that Registries of the courts would be open during the period.

It said support staff who fell in certain categories had already been requested to take their annual leave, adding that, the skeletal staff, will, however, be required to be in place to support the designated Courts, including; Registrars, Cashiers, Court Clerks, Interpreters, Recorders and Bailiffs.

The statement said administrative offices would be manned by skeletal staff determined by heads of departments to ensure that services were rendered during the period.

It said earlier press statements issued by the Judiciary on March 16 and 20, which outlined COVID-19 protocols still applied.

Source: peacefmonline.com