The Ghana Premier League match week one feature involving Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak has been called off, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

This decision was taken after the GFA was informed that Players and Officials of Hearts of Oak will need further tests before playing a match.

Further tests of the Phobians will be conducted by the Public Health services in the coming days.

The GPL match which was scheduled to be played at the Agyeman Badu Park I on Saturday November 14, is postponed till further notice.

The GFA has taken steps to inform the both teams and all other stakeholders.