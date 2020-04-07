1 hour ago

As part of his contribution towards the ultimate eradication of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituuency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has made donations of Personal Protective Equipment to health facilities in Effutu.

The donations, according to the Member of Parliament, will help the frontline workers as the country is battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Receiving the items on behalf of all the Health facilities in Effutu, Dr Prah who is the Medical Director at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital expressed the appreciation of all the Medical facilities in Effutu towards the MP’s kind gesture.

“We are at war with this global pandemic and we cannot be an island just because the lockdown policy is not applicable to us here. We never know when anyone of us can get infected with it. It is upon this that we are expressing our heartfelt gratitude to Honourable Afenyo-Markin for these donations. They will go a long way into helping us to deal with this pandemic” Dr. Prah intimated.

Beneficiary hospitals and health centres include Winneba Trauma & Specialist Hospital , Effutu Municipal Hospital, Winneba Health Center, Ansaful, Nsuekyir, Wonsom, Zongo and Gyegyenadzi CHIPS Compounds.