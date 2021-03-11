37 minutes ago

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has said COVID-19 and education have become strange bed as they struggle for co-existence.

The Education sector has been one of the most hard hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic as schools had to quickly adopt e-learning mechanisms to ensure the effective running of teaching and learning.

Many students, especially those who are not technologically inclined continue to suffer the consequences as a result.

Speaking about the devastating effects of the pandemic a year after it's coming into existence, the Education Minister said one has to consider the current statistics on Learning Poverty to be able to appreciate the situation.

"You really have to appreciate the fact that COVID-19 and education have become strange bed fellows, they have to co-exist and in the midst of that, you have to begin to look at what is called learning loss. Before COVID-19, the World Bank had something that they call the learning poverty and they said in developing countries, 53% of your ten year olds cannot read for understanding and now they are saying it's become worse for certain countries because they stayed at home for one year and the learning poverty rate in some countries is about 90%." The minister said.

He underscores the need for the problems posed by the pandemic to be handled strategically.

For this reason, government is starting what they call, the "National Standard Assessment" of all 4th graders in the country to help authorities obtain "critical data" in order to ascertain the level of damage and corresponding solutions.