The Head Pastor of Open Arms Ministry at North Suntreso in Kumasi, Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie who was arrested on Wednesday morning together with two other elders of his church for defying the directives of the President has been granted bail.

In a Press Release sighted by Peacefmonline and signed by the Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Regional Police Command described their gathering as an unlawful assembly in breach of peace and posing immediate risk to health.

Apostle Kofi Nkansah was nabbed by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for organizing church service despite the directives by the government asking all religious groups to suspend public gatherings, including church activites following the reported cases of coronavirus in the country.

He added that the suspects will be closely monitored.

According to Peace FM's Ashanti regional correspondent, Samson K. Nyamekye, the church members initially resisted attempts by the police to pick up the Head Pastor, and started chanting prayers and singing.

The church is located at North Suntreso in the Ashanti Region.

President’s Directive

The President in a broadcast on Sunday suspended all public gatherings in the country with immediate effect following the increased cases of coronavirus in Ghana.

"I have decided, in the interest of public safety and protection of our population, to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced. You may recall that on Wednesday, 12th March 2020, when I first spoke to you directly on this matter, I announced the first raft of enhanced measures taken in response to the pandemic. At the time, there had been no reported, confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Ghana," President Akufo-Addo said.

Ghana has recorded 7 cases of the pandemic so far. The country is currently faced with over 350 people having had contact with the affected persons being observed.

