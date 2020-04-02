1 hour ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) says it has offered its facility, the Bank Hospital, to be used in the treatment of severe and critical cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Minister of Health earlier Wednesday said the BoG had offered two floors of the facility to treat its staff and VIPs who would be tested positive for the disease.

But the BoG in a press statement signed by its Secretary, Ms Sandra Thompson, said the facility was available for the benefit of the general public.

“The Bank of Ghana has taken note of media reports following comments made by the Minister of Health in respect of the use of the Bank Hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“The Bank confirms that it has been in discussions with the Ministry of Health to agree on an arrangement to avail parts of the facility, to assist in the treatment of severe and critical cases of COVID-19. The arrangement will be available for the benefit of the general public,” the statement said.

Read BoG's full statement below