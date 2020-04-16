20 minutes ago

Ghana’s leading sports betting company, Betway has contributed to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The betting company, on Thursday donated an amount of GH¢150,000.00 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund aimed at fighting the pandemic.

The presentation was done during a Covid-19 updates media briefing at the Ministry of Information on Thursday.

The Covid-19 National Trust Fund was established by President Akufo-Addo to help the vulnerable infected by the virus and also the frontline health officers who are combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

As of 14th April 2020, at 23:00HRS, a total of 50,719 persons have been tested with 641 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 641 positive cases are as follows: seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged. Furthermore, 66 have tested negative once and awaiting second test. This brings together a total of 83 cases that have been recovered / discharged. 548 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in critical state currently and eight (8) have died.

The five (5) new cases were recorded in the following locations; one from Adenta Municipality and two (2) each from Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities. With the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases are asymptomatic. Contacts of the new cases are being listed for follow up

Of the 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from two from the routine surveillance, 258 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers who were previously under mandatory quarantine in Accra and Tamale