President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the closure of Ghana’s borders for a month.

" . . government has taken the decision to extend further the closure of our borders for a month effective 1 am on Monday 4th May until Sunday 31st May," he said.

The President who was addressing workers in a virtual May Day celebration on Friday, held at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) indicated that "we have no option than to keep our borders closed until we are confident that we have put in place measures to prevent travellers from importing the virus. These restrictions cannot and will not be a permanent feature of our lives but they are for now essential features of our lives".

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has applauded workers for their contributions towards nation-building.

“We recognize and appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they have made towards the construction of the happy and prosperous Ghana we seek, and, on this day, I say Ayekoo to each one of you...We recognize and appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they have made towards the construction of the happy and prosperous Ghana we seek, and, on this day, I say Ayekoo to each one of you,” he added.

Ghana's Covid-19 case count

Ghana on Thursday recorded 403 more cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 2,074.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) 212 people have recovered from the disease and 17 have passed away.

Greater Accra still has the highest cases of the disease with 1,795 infections.

Ashanti has 99, Eastern 70, Central 21, Oti, 19 and Upper East 19.

Volta region has 16 cases, Northern 13, Upper West, 10, Western 9, North East 2, and Western North 1.