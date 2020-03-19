1 hour ago

Actress Lydia Forson has urged Ghanaians to boycott all shops that have doubled the prices of hand sanitizers during this period of the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana, when the pandemic is finally over.

She said these shops must be named and shamed for taking undue advantage of the Ghanaians at this moment when the health of the entire nation is at stake.

Hand sanitizers are currently being sold at exorbitant fees at various shops and pharmacies across the country due to the high demand.

Some Ghanaians took to social media register their displeasure over the development.

Reacting to this development in a twee, Ms Forson said: “Remember all the shops doing this and do not buy from them in the future. Let’s name and shame!”

Meanwhile President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng justified the price hikes saying there is nothing wrong with traders charging exorbitant fees on sanitizers.

He said “If you know what sales is, we have this theory of demand and supply. Normally the driving factor is there. If there is a shortage of goods, automatically prices go up, it’s a natural sequence so that one is not a deliberate measure by anybody.”

He, however, advised the traders to make the product affordable for Ghanaians as a way of protecting the public against the virus.

“If the thing is available, you have to think about our own welfare that if we so punish the consuming populace and they do not have these to protect themselves, the ripple effect will come back to us. So whiles you are thinking about your profits, you also have to think about your own self and other people,” he said.