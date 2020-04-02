5 hours ago

The British Government has begun an investigation into the sales of a so-called coronavirus kits made of oil and red yarn by a church in London.

The plague protection” kits, consisting of oil and red yarn goes for £91, is claimed to stop people from being infected with coronavirus.

The Bishop Climate Ministries, which is part of the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, London is frequent by Black people of Ghanaian and Nigerian descents. has been accused of exploiting fears over the pandemic.

The self-styled prophet of a Camberwell ministry selling coronavirus ‘protection kits’ has insisted he is ‘not making money off them’.

In a post published on 21 March, Bishop Climate claimed he had been “instructed” by the Lord to prepare an oil “mixed with cedar wood, hyssop, and prayer” for the pandemic.

“As you use this oil, along with a special scarlet yarn, every coronavirus and any other deadly thing will pass over you,” he said.

The bishop also said the products had “worked before” and would work again, despite providing no scientific or medical evidence for the claim.

The Ministry had claimed that those wearing the oil and red string would be “saved from the coronavirus pandemic.”

This goes against advice from medical and scientific experts who have said members of the public should wash their hands regularly and avoid social contact with people outside of their home to slow the spread of the virus.

Southwark Council yesterday confirmed it was undertaking an investigation into the claims.

“It is wrong for anyone to exploit people’s fears at this time of high anxiety and we encourage people to report any issues like this to London Trading Standards,” said cabinet member, Victoria Mills.

Leader of the council, Cllr Peter John, also told this paper that reading the story had made him feel “sick.”

“It’s wrong and it’s dangerous,” he said.

Mr Wiseman has previously found himself at the centre of a noise complaint over loud 3am sermons at his church in Camberwell.

The church had been fined more than £7,000 by the council, but this was overturned in court.

He told the News he believed the outcome was “the hand of God” – after previously saying the council would “feel the fire of God” over the fine.

Camberwell, a district of South London, within the London Borough of Southwark has a large number of blacks of Ghanain, Nigerian and Jamaican descent.