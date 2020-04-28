3 hours ago

Businesses and organisations across the country have responded to the directive for people to wear masks when they go out in public.

Many businesses, including the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), have posted ‘No Mask, No Entry’ notices at the entrances to their premises, while others have also sent text messages to their customers informing them of the directive.

In addition, a number of metropolises, municipalities and districts have responded equally by making it mandatory for everyone in their jurisdictions to wear a nose mask in public.

Ever since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo encouraged the public to wear masks as part of enhanced protocols to help curb the spread of the virus, many regional coordinating councils (RCC) and local government agencies have made it mandatory for people to wear nose masks in public.

The Ministry of Health has also made it a mandatory requirement in line with section 14 of the Public Health Act, Act 851.

Compliance

On its rounds yesterday, the Daily Graphic observed that the level of compliance with the directive had improved as many people were seen wearing their nose masks.

Many commercial bus drivers, conductors (mates) and traders had one kind of nose mask or the other on.

In spite of this, the Daily Graphic observed that many people were wearing the nose masks the wrong way, with some having it under their chin and on their mouth, leaving their nose uncovered.

The paper further observed that there was a booming trade in the sale of nose masks as most hawkers at all major street junctions were selling them.

Prices ranged between GH¢2 and GH¢5 for one.

Businesses

At the GCGL, both clients and staff are now required to wear a nose mask or risk being turned away by the company’s security personnel.

Furthermore, all who come to the office will have their temperature taken before they are allowed entry.

Over the past weekend, many commercial banks and telecommunications companies sent out text messages informing their clients to wear nose masks when coming to transact business.

“Please note that from Monday, April 27, we will implement the compulsory wearing of nose/face masks at our branches and offices. This is meant to protect you and our employees against contracting COVID-19 and it is in line with preventive measures issued by the Government,” a message from GCB Bank to its customers read.

Another message from a telecommunications company read: “Dear valued customer, please be informed that from Monday, April 27, all retail shops across the country will be open and to ensure compliance with the President’s directive on the use of face mask, we have instituted a mandatory wearing of face masks at all our offices.

“We advise you to kindly wear your mask as this directive will be strictly enforced at all our shops and offices. Please be reminded that no mask, no entry”.

Kasoa

From Kasoa, Emmanuel Bonney reports that residents have heeded the call by the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly (ASEMA), urging all to wear a face mask effective yesterday.

It is now mandatory in the municipality for all persons once in public to wear nose masks.

Invariably, anyone who does not put on a mose mask will be denied entry into all the markets in the municipality

On a visit round the municipality yesterday, the Daily Graphic noticed that people had begun wearing the masks as directed: security personnel, traders, pedestrians, pure water sellers, commercial bus (trotro), taxi drivers and private car owners all had their mask on.

Many were seen in masks made with local fabrics, with others in foreign-made surgical masks.

TMA gives free masks

Meanwhile, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has procured over 20,000 nose masks to be distributed to the vulnerable in the metropolis, Benjamin Xornam Glover reports.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, explained to the Daily Graphic that the move was to ensure that people did not come up with excuses for not wearing a nose mask as directed by the Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council (GARCC) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) which was also in line with section 14 of the Public Health Act, Act 851.

He said the assembly had already undertaken a programme to sensitise the people to the need to wear a nose mask once in public and had invested money to purchase and distribute nose masks free of charge to the public.

He said after all that the assembly had put in place, anyone found without a mask in public would be arrested by the police and sanctioned as stipulated in Act 851.

In a related development, the TMA last Saturday received an additional support of 10,000 pieces of disposable nose masks from the Sentuo Group in support of the directive on nose masks.

The masks are to be distributed at transport terminals and other public spaces in the metropolis.

A consultant with the Sentuo Group, Mr Emmanuel Ayensu, said his outfit found it necessary to support the assembly with the nose masks, especially now that the partial lockdown of the metropolis had been lifted.

Source: peacefmonline