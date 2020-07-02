2 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has voted US$16.2 million to support Members Associations.

The fund is to mitigate their financial challenges suffered by members associations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount was a top-up to an initial $10.8 million released on May 28, by CAF the same purpose, making it a total of US$27 Million.

Per the latest development, each of the 54 Member Association would be entitled to US$300,000, instead of $200,000 as earlier announced by CAF.

The decision was taken by the CAF Executive Council (ExCo) at a via video conference on Tuesday, June 30.

The funds are part of CAF’s annual grants to its Member Associations.

CAF has also ignored some of the eligibility conditions for the funds due to the difficulties faced by the national federations through the Coronavirus pandemic period.