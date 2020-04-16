2 hours ago

California governor, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that illegal Immigrants affected by Coronavirus will get $500 each.

The governor made the major announcement on Wednesday, saying State taxpayers will shell out $75 million from their Disaster Relief Fund, and another $50 billion will come from a network of philanthropic foundations to help illegal immigrants struggling to pay bills.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” said Newsom, who noted 10% of the state’s workforce are immigrants living in the country illegally paid more than $2.5 billion in state and local taxes last year.

“Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis,” the Democratic governor added. “We are all in this together.”

California has an estimated 2 million immigrants living in the country illegally but they are not eligible for the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress last month, which gives cash payments of $1,200 to Americans.

Newsom said the money will not be distributed based on income. “Their personal information will not be required to get those support,” he said.

Illegal immigrants will be able to apply for the money beginning in May.