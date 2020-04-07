1 hour ago

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has increased to 287 according latest release by the Ghana Health Service.

The results indicates 73 more cases have been recorded with 24 hours as the authorities increase the testing.

Total deaths and recovery remain at five (5) and three (3) respectively.

The rise in the number of cases follows measures of enhanced contact tracing and testing, the Ghana Health Service said.

The result released laste Monday night 6th April 2020 at 23:30 was however with latest details.

So far, Greater Accra Region has most cases (258) followed by the Ashanti Region (18), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1).