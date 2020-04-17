2 hours ago

R.O Frimpong, a former diplomat, has urged government to look at giving Ghanaians who rent and in difficulty with accomodation some form of relief in this COVID-19 pandemic period.

According to him the Ministry of Housing must engage the various Housing agencies and estate owners to help come up with a package for those in distress too, just like it was done for water and electricity.

"Atta Akyea (Minister of Housing) should sit down with them and get a package for them in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance," he suggested.

He said since the President has been benevolent to give free water and electricity, there are some who are also facing challenges with their landlords and need help.

"If there is a package for water and electricity, there should be a package for those renting houses especially in this period while the nation is battling this virus," he said while speaking with Adakabre Frimpong Manso on Neat FM's ‘Me Man Nti’ programme.

Forget election 2020

Mr Frimpong has meanwhile urged political parties to avoid thinking of election 2020 and rather focus on how to back the President to win the battle against COVID-19.

Listen to him in the video below

Free Water and Electricity

President Akufo-Addo recently announced that the government will fully cover the bills of low-income consumers of electricity in the country for April, May and June 2020.

The remaining consumers who fall outside of the low-income category will enjoy a 50 percent reduction in the cost of electricity for the same period.

This comes days after he gave a similar announcement indicating that water bills for Ghanaians will be covered for April, May and June 2020.