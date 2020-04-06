51 minutes ago

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says customers who have defaulted in the payment of their water bills will not enjoy the government’s announced free water supply.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Clifford Braimah says all customers whose lines have been disconnected for non-payment of bills will not also be reconnected.

He said those who owe the company must pay their debts in order to be guaranteed the free water supply.

“The people who are owing us, we expect that they pay before they get free water. Somebody said those of them who have been disconnected, we have to connect them so that they will benefit from the three months [free water service]. I said the President is not telling me to give free water to those who are not connected because the president is not paying for January or February. And so those owing will have to pay,” he said in an interview on Accra-based radio station, Citi FM on Monday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in an address on Sunday evening on developments regarding the national fight against COVID-19 said the government would foot the water bill of Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020 to provide relief for Ghanaians amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

The President also directed the GWCL and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during the period.

“In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply. Furthermore, the government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, ie, April, May, and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilized to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities,” Akufo-Addo said.

He also indicated that arrangements were being made for communities that do not enjoy water supply to be served by water tankers.

Dr. Braimah said a meeting would be held later today to discuss the modalities involved in having water tankers supply water to communities not served by the Ghana Water Company Limited.

“There are some people in Accra who already do not have connection and we are setting aside tanker services to be able to attend to them. We will consider those who have been disconnected as those that are to benefit from the tanker service,” he said.