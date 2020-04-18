1 hour ago

Prophet Thomas Oppong, Head Pastor of the Jesus Deliverance Miracle Church says God has shown him how the country can overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

He said God's direction is for President Akufo-Addo to allow churches to meet and pray or else thousands will be infected and hundreds will die.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM's ‘Me Man Nti’ programme, Prophet Oppong revealed that the pandemic is spiritual and the only way it can be fought is through fervent prayers.

"COVID-19 is a spiritual disease and will only go by prayer and fasting,” adding if this is not done "500 people will die and 10,000 infected" This is a message from God after seeking His face. It is true we do our individual prayers but the Bible says where two or three are gathered in His Name..."

Listen to him in the video below

Source: peacefmonline