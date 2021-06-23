2 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed that some Ghanaians who have received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been infected with the virus.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said "one or two people vaccinated have tested positive".

According to him, "there are still a group of people who will get infected after the vaccination" because the vaccines don't give absolute protection.

He further disclosed that, "we have a few cases of people outside the country who have been fully vaccinated but got infected when they arrived here (in Ghana). Nobody said if you get vaccinated you won't get infected; that is why we continue to urge people to continue wearing their masks and follow all the protocols . . . until there's a head immunity".