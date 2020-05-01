3 hours ago

water wave splashing. Take pleasure with these professionally high quality image. Thank you for checking it out!

The chiefs and people of Domeabra, a farming community in the Amansie Central District, has appealed to the government and philanthropic organizations to provide them with potable water.

This, according to them, would enable them to have easy access to water not only for their daily activities, but also help to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Mr Stephen Sekyere, Assemblyman for Oseikrom Electoral area, who made the appeal on behalf of the people, said lack of water was making the regular washing of hands difficult in the community.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Obuasi, he said, washing of hands under running water, was one of the key preventive protocols of the coronavirus, but the people in the community was currently struggling for water.

Mr Sekyere said the only one borehole, which served the community often stop flowing making it difficult for the people to have access to water for their daily activities.

He observed that rivers and streams in and around the community were also polluted by the activities of illegal miners in the area and thereby, rendering them unsafe for drinking and other domestic use.

Mr Sekyere said efforts to get support from the local government authority was yet to succeed.

The situation was also affecting the education of school children in the community since they had to travel long distances to obtain water.

Mr Sekyere appealed to individuals and organizations to come to the aid of the people, in this time of need.