50 minutes ago

Prophetess OT Linda, Founder of Glorious Ambassadors of Christ International Ministry at Kwabenya in Greater Accra has urged the government to donate essential items to the less privileged such as orphans, widows and street children in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

She mentioned items such as sanitizers and soaps which will serve as safety tools for those who can’t afford to enable them to take care of themselves as the deadly disease keeps spreading.

In an interview, Prophetess Linda urged government to entrust some pastors and religious leaders to assist in carrying out the task.

She said this will serve as an offering of pacification for Ghana in order for God to have mercy on the nation to wipe away the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.