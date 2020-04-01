3 hours ago

The leader and founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil has advised Ghanaians especially Christians to be self-disciplined as the nation is at ‘war’ against the world's most deadly outbreak, Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

According to him, persons running to pastors for ‘protection oil’ among others should be very careful – adding that, anyone who claims to have faith and therefore cannot get infected with COVID-19 “should not tempt God”.

He preached that all must practice self-hygiene as directed by health specialists and stay home to prevent the virus from spreading.

Addressing Ghanaians in a Facebook video on the topic, ‘fear not’, Pastor Otabil said: “Don’t let somebody put ideas in your head that will lead you into fear, into destruction and will lead you to do something that will make you regret.

“We have some very interesting protocols to obey, we are supposed to wash our hands, use sanitizer, use soap to do it frequently, we are supposed to keep our distances, may God lead you in those parts. And if somebody is suggesting to you that you have faith in God and because you have faith in God you can do all things and God will protect you, remember that is an advice leading you astray.

“Satan tempted Jesus Christ and said ‘if you are the son of God, throw yourself down and God will protect you and Jesus didn’t do it but said to Satan get behind me Satan.’ And there are people who think the way to prove the power of God is to tempt God, is to do something risky, is to do something very silly and hope that God will protect them.

“Well, God wants to teach us his way and lead us in a smooth way because we have enemies all around us and I pray that you’ll comport your life, you’ll commit to discipline and you’ll not allow a stray voice to lead you astray. We have an enemy to fight, we have a life ahead of us, the future is going to be great but we have to do the right thing…”

Ghana had recorded a total of 195 confirmed COVID-19 cases with five deaths - 49 are discharged for home care and being strictly monitored by health experts.

Source: peacefmonline