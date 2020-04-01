1 hour ago

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare says Ghana should brace herself for an upsurge of Coronavirus cases as he predicts the figures might rise rapidly.

According to him, in curtailing the spread of the virus which has become known as Covid-19, the health and State authorities are preparing for higher numbers which means the 152 cases recorded so far would soar up.

He, however, called on Ghanaians not to panic because there are adequate measures by the government to deal with victims of Covid-19.

Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo’' program, Dr. Nsiah Asare allayed the fears of Ghanaians explaining that the government is using various hospitals, hotels and other places across the country to shelter persons infected by the virus and those that come into contact with them.

This notwithstanding, Dr. Nsiah Asare noted that the government is planning for the worst-case scenario, as to him, the curve of the Covid-19 in the nation would possibly plateau.

“We want to make a curve to plateau and then come down. What we want to do is to bring it significantly down when it surges so as to resolve the situation," he said.

To him, there should be no cause for alarm should there be new cases as the weeks go by, because the health authorities are undertaking new measures to ensure lots of people get tested for the virus.

“The figures will increase but we shouldn’t panic. We have made available medicines and shelter for people. One new hospital at Kwabenya, Ga East can accommodate some people. We are adding the Bank of Ghana hospital and additional machines. We haven’t reached the level of New York and Italy but should we get there, we will get a place to treat severe cases . . . We’re planning for upsurge. We’re planning to be ahead of any worst thing that could happen," he said.

Source: peacefmonline