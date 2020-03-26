2 hours ago

The Chiefs and Elders of the Kwahu Traditional Area have cautioned natives of the land of to stay wherever they are.

According to the Chiefs, Kwahu has old people residing there and therefore if these natives come from places where they reside, they could cause an outbreak of the Coronavirus which will be an unbearable situation.

The statement further instructed that people residing in the traditional area are banned from moving out of the place during these distressing times.

The statement indicated that all social gathering during this period should be halted till further notice.

As at the morning of 26th March 2020, a total of fifty-four (54) cases including three (3) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems. All the three (3) cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions. All the other fifty-one (51) cases are well; fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation. They are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results are negative.