1 hour ago

The Eastern Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has directed its staff to desist from engaging the media in conversations and discussions on the Coronavirus disease.

Staff who defy the directive “will only have him or herself to blame”, a letter dated April 13, 2020 from the Eastern Regional Director of Health Services and addressed to all heads of health facilities in the region said.

The letter, signed by Director, Dr Mrs Alberta Adjaben Biritwum-Nyarko, read: “I write to you in no uncertain terms to warn all staff in all seriousness to desist from engaging the media in conversations and discussions on COV1D-19 other than education.

“The recent spate of media engagements that have set our teeth on edge are one too many and must stop with immediate effect. Anyone found to have given any information to the media on COVID-19 without the express permission of the Regional Director of Health Services will only have his or herself to blame. This is the last note of caution on this matter. Kindly treat it with the urgency it deserves.”

The Eastern Region has recorded 32 cases of the Coronavirus disease.