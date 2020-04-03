3 hours ago

ECOM Ghana has taken the Coronavirus (COVID-19) battle to rural communities with the distribution of 1.2 million soaps to help farmers fight the infection. The company, in partnership with Ghana Cocobod, is helping to empower Cocobod registered communities to save the lives of farmers and their families in the cocoa-growing regions including Ashanti Region, Western North Region, Southern Region, Central Region, Brong Ahafo Region, and the Eastern Region.

The Country Head of ECOM Ghana, Muhammadu Muzzammil, explained that creating prosperity in rural communities requires the provision of tools to farmers to protect their health.

“In hard times like these we cannot sit unconcerned,” he explained. “ECOM Ghana believes in creating prosperity in rural communities, therefore, we must provide farmers the tools they need to protect their health.”

“We normally work with about 150,000 farmers but we believe that the wider farming community is in need, hence this partnership with the Cocobod,” he added.

Mr. Muzzammil charged the farmers to save lives by washing their hands frequently with soap under

running water for at least 20 seconds and also observed the other precautionary protocols announced by the government.

Ecom Ghana usually works with 150,000 farmers on various entrepreneurship initiatives, which are geared towards helping build rural prosperity.

The Company provides advisory services, training, and support to farmers on productivity, quality, certification, crop diversification, environmental and other broader social issues.

It actively invests in farmer capacity building to move them from subsistence farming to farming as a business through coaching on best practices.

Source: peacefmonline