Emergency Medicine Society of Ghana (EMSOG) is urging the government of Ghana and the concerned government agencies to engage private health facilities in their effort to control the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The society said some of the confirmed cases were said to have sought medical attention in the private facilities prior to being confirmed.

In a press statement copied to Peacefmonline.com signed by the Interim President of the Society, Dr. Daniel Osei-Kwame, he emphasized that the group welcomes the President’s recent directives as well as the earlier travel advice aimed at containing and limiting local transmission of the COVID-19 infection.

The President of Ghana last Sunday took to the National Television and other media platforms to announce some precautionary measures to be undertaken by the entire citizenry to contain the spreading of COVID-19.

However, EMSOG has asked the government of Ghana and the Ghana Health Service to ensure that the widely reported shortage of PPEs, as well as alcohol, hand rubs, veronica buckets, are urgently addressed as Ghanaians also follow the laid down precautionary measures.

Health Facilities should also ensure the constant availability of appropriate PPEs for their front line staff and insist on the usage as well as on other IPC practices to promote infection prevention among their staff.

EMSOG believes that the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country has added to the current burden of disease from especially injuries and other non-communicable diseases, depleting the already limited resources.

The media should also consult health professionals or public health officials in their deliberations and discussions to minimize the misinformation to the public with the associated panic state it creates.

Ghana has so far recorded 16 cases of Coronavirus.