2 hours ago

Director of Communications for the Ghana Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah has showed passion to about 700 widows and the aged at Agogo in the Asante Akyem North Municipal of the Ashanti Region.

The astute politician told Wontumi Radio and TV the gesture was to show love to the widows who have no one to care for during and after the lockdown.

In collaboration with the Queen mother of Agogo, Nana Afrakoma Kusi Boadum, the widows benefitted from 500 bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil and tin tomatoes.

Ernest Owusu Bempah told the widows that the plaguing COVID-19 is a deadly pandemic and advised them to adhere to the social distancing and regular handwashing with soap protocols to protect them from the virus.

” Coronavirus is deadly, stay home and don’t roam aimlessly,” he emphasized.

He asked the people of Agogo to keep their surroundings clean to avoid diseases adding that, “cleanliness is next to godliness.”

Ernest Owusu Bempah who is a native of Agogo, reminded them of the need to maintain good personal hygiene, especially, at the markets and lorry stations.