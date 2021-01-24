7 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa has charged parents and guardians of school children, particularly at the Kindergarten and Primary level, to not panic as schools reopen this Friday, 15th January.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of the Kindergarten and Primary schools as well as Junior High Schools (JHS) and Senior High Schools (SHS) in his 21st nation address on COVID-19.

The President assured parents that the government will take all precautionary measures to safeguard their children.

Also allaying the fears of parents, the GES Director-General noted that every school has been mapped to a health facility to ensure any person who gets infected by the virus is given immediate medical attention.

He also revealed that a COVID-19 taskforce has been set up to proactively tackle the disease in the various schools.

"We have mapped every school to a health facility and the health personnel also know what to do to curb the disease should a school record a case. We have also set up a task force trained to tackle a situation where a student or teaching staff is affected by the disease," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".