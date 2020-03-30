1 hour ago

The Greater Accra region has gone into an unusual quiet as partial lockdown begins on early Monday morning under the code name #Operation COVID Safety.

The first day of the partial lockdown in the city of Accra has seen empty city centres and quiet streets as the country moves to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Security forces have begun enforcing the two-week lockdown in an effort to stem the spread of the virus that has already claimed five lives.

The joint security operations are enforcing the strict rule imposed on the two main cities of the counties- Accra and Kumasi, were most COVID cases have been recorded.

As at 23:00 GMT, Nima, a popular suburb of a busy nightlife, has been without the regular revelers that used to keep the streets busy.

The streets have gone quiet with all drinking bars, night clubs, pubs and shops closed, an atmosphere which is rare to see.

Earlier the AUCC chapter of the Journalists for Human Rights has urged security agencies not to use violent means in dealing with people who will flout lockdown measures.

All but a move for essential goods and services is forbidden, according to an announcement made by the President Nana Akufo Addo on Friday.

"People in the affected areas must stay at home in the next two weeks. If you must go out, it should be to get essentials, go to the bank or to use a public toilet", Akufo-Addo said.

Ahead of the midnight deadline, there had been long queues at the markets as people stocked up on essentials.

The lockdown affects Accra, Tema and Kumasi as they have been identified by the Ghana Health Service as the ‘hotspots’ of the infections.