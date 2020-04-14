33 minutes ago

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, last Friday donated assorted personal protective and sanitary equipment to two health institutions at Akyem Oda and Akyem Ofoase in the Eastern Region.

The items, including quantities of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, gun thermometers, Veronica buckets, examination gloves, face masks, washing bowls, liquid soap and tissue paper, were presented to the Oda Government Hospital and the Akyemansa District Health Directorate.

Briefing

Speaking at separate presentation ceremonies, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi, advised the beneficiary health institutions to use the items to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

He urged the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central, Ms Victoria Adu, and the District Chief Executive for Akyemansa, Mr Paul Asamoah, who were present at both ceremonies, to team up with the health management teams in their areas of jurisdiction to intensify education campaigns against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Observe protocols

Mr Oppong Nkrumah enjoined the people in the area to strictly observe protocols such as regular washing of hands with soap under running water, application of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, social distancing.

He also admonished them against social gatherings such as funerals, religious activities, weddings and engagements.

Facility tour

At the Oda Government Hospital which caters for one municipality and four districts, the Medical Superintendent in charge, Dr Acquah Harrison, and his Health Administrator, Mr Kwame Ampomah Agyei, led the Information Minister and his entourage to inspect a special isolation ward meant to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients.

The two personalities thanked Mr Oppong Nkrumah for the donation and promised to use the items for the intended purpose.

The minister used the occasion to commend Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim, the Director of Operations at the Vice-President’s Office, and citizens of Oda and its environs resident in Accra/Tema for making similar donations to the Oda Government Hospital.

Opportune time

The Akyemansa District Director of Health Services, Madam Gifty Sunu, who received the donation meant for the district, thanked the minister for the gesture and said the items had come at an opportune time.