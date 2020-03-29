1 hour ago

Black Stars player Nana Opoku Ampomah has extended his benevolence to the Dzorwulu Special School.

It comes just after a day when he donated medical items and undisclosed amount to the Narh-Bita Hospital in Tema to help with the fight against the Coronavirus that claimed five lives in the country.

The items were presented by his manager Prince Yusif on behalf of the Fortuna Düsseldorf winger to help staff and students in Dzorwulu Special School as the nation continues to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Ampomah's donation comes at a time the Greater Accra region and other parts of the country are set for lockdown on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the dreaded pandemic.

Items presented include

5 bags of rice

2 bags of salt

2 bags of Sugar

3 boxes of exotic hand sanitizers

10 cartons of Bel Aquah water

5 boxes of Indomie

3 boxes of detol liquid antiseptic

2 cartons of Milo

2 cartons of Milk

10 packs of toilet rolls

The items were received by Mr. Tetteh Frederick, headmaster of the school, who

thanked the player for this very useful initiative, at a time when the country needs everyone so much.

and also donated undisclosed amoun.

Ghana has over 151 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, unfortunately resulting in 5 deaths so far, with the figures continuing to rise daily.