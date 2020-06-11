1 hour ago

The government of Ghana has paved the way for non-contact sports such as golf, tennis, athletics, badminton, table tennis, triathlon and cricket to return in the country as are steps continue to be take to ease the restrictions imposed following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March this Year.

But contrary to the expectation of most Ghanaian sports lovers, Football, which is the nation's number one sport, remains suspended until at least 31st July, 2020.

The President of Ghana, H.E. Akuffo-Addo in his 10th coronavirus address to the nation, lifted numerous bans that will now allow final year students from Junior High School to University level to return to school while religious gathering to also return under strict guidelines.

However, any hope that football was due to return at least behind closed doors have now been shut despite rigorous consultations between the Ghana Football Association and Ghana’s Covid-19 task force.

“I have by order of executive instrument, provided for these new directions and extended the suspension of the remaining public gatherings as set out in EI.64 of 16th March until 31st July.

‘‘In here, I refer to the suspension of sporting events, night clubs, cinemas, drinking spots, bars, beaches, festivals, funerals, political rallies and large religious gatherings such as crusades and conventions’’, Nana Addo said in his address to the nation on Sunday